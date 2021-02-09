This spring the Shelter Insurance Foundation will award a $2,000 scholarship to a graduate of Heber Springs High School. Shelter Agent Angie Collins sponsors and partially funds this scholarship.
A committee of local high school officials and community leaders will select the recipient. The committee will consider each applicant’s scholastic achievements, educational goals, citizenship, moral character, and participation and leadership in school and community activities. The scholarship is given without regards to race, disability, religion, national origin, or gender of applicants. THe name of the recipient will be announced at the close of the school year.
The student may apply the scholarship funds towards tuition, fees, or campus housing for any course of study beginning the fall after the recipient’s high school graduation, and leading to an academic degree at any accredited college or university. The Foundation makes payment directly to the school the recipient selects.
Applications and additional information about the Shelter Foundation Scholarship will be available in January and should be completed and returned to the school official serving on the selection committee by Wednesday, March 31.
For more information, interested seniors should contact their high school counselor or principal or Shelter Insurance Agent Angie Collins.
One purpose of the Shelter Insurance Foundation is to fund scholarships within the operating territory of Shelter Insurance. It is sponsored by the Shelter Insurance Companies, headquartered in Columbia, Mo., and offers home, auto, life, farm, and business insurance services through a network of local agents.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.