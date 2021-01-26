Heber Springs Mayor Jimmy Clark met with Cleburne County Judge Jerry Holmes to sign a proclamation last Thursday recognizing K-12 education opportunities during National School Choice Week from Jan. 25-30.
“The setting is the primary focus of any child’s education,” Holmes said.
Gov. Asa Hutchinson spoke in a short video posted to the National School Choice Week website, and said school choice is one of the freedoms that sets the United States apart from almost every other nation.
“The quality of a child’s education should not depend on the quality of the school that is closest to home,” Hutchinson said.
He added it’s about the freedom of where and how to educate children, whether that is homeschooling, online schools, private schools, religious schools, traditional public schools, public charter schools, or public magnet schools.
Clark spoke briefly about how families should be able to choose an educational provider with a path that ensures the best chances of success for their children.
“It’s critically important the education students get prepare them to be successful adults,” Clark said.
The Union Plaza building in downtown Little Rock will be illuminated with red and yellow lights to raise awareness about K-12 education opportunities during National School Choice Week.
