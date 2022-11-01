Kayla Nicole Adcock and Aaron Chance New were married Wednesday, Sept. 25 at Palestine Baptist Church in Quitman. Aaron is the son of Christie New of Quitman, and Randy and Lisa New of Quitman. Kayla is the daughter of Ronald and Brenda Higgs of Heber Springs, and the daughter of the late Randy Adcock of Hopewell. Wedding and groom’s cakes were from Bite Me Bakery in Quitman. Photographer was Leisa Marie Photography.

