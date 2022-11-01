Kayla Nicole Adcock and Aaron Chance New were married Wednesday, Sept. 25 at Palestine Baptist Church in Quitman. Aaron is the son of Christie New of Quitman, and Randy and Lisa New of Quitman. Kayla is the daughter of Ronald and Brenda Higgs of Heber Springs, and the daughter of the late Randy Adcock of Hopewell. Wedding and groom’s cakes were from Bite Me Bakery in Quitman. Photographer was Leisa Marie Photography.
Latest e-Edition
Most Popular
Articles
- Adcock-New exchange vows in Sept. 25 ceremony
- Low lake levels cause boat ramp closures
- Arkansas blessed with great public access
- Hoop Hogs fall big to Texas in exhibition game
- PROFIT FROM IT: Social Security Benefits – Take Them Early or Wait?
- Adoptable Pets of the Week
- The Essence of Our Democracy
- November is National Adoption Month
- Evening of Hospitality at Heber Springs to Fund Scholarships
- Drug Takeback Day keeps prescriptions out of wrong hands
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Heber Springs, AR
Right Now
77°
Partly Cloudy
- Humidity: 48%
- Feels Like: 77°
- Heat Index: 77°
- Wind: 8 mph
- Wind Chill: 77°
- UV Index: 4 Moderate
- Sunrise: 07:31:40 AM
- Sunset: 06:11:11 PM
- Dew Point: 56°
- Visibility: 9 mi
Today
A mix of clouds and sun. High 79F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Tonight
Partly cloudy. Low 59F. Winds light and variable.
Tomorrow
Generally sunny despite a few afternoon clouds. High 81F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
Loading
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.