Adoptable pet of the week

My name is Red and my game is finding a permanent home! Red quickly bonds with people, but people have not been good to him. He was adopted out to a family who turned around and rehomed him to another family who chained him in the yard and rarely fed, watered or petted him. He was rescued and returned to us, but with heartworms, extremely thin and depressed, but still he trusts people. He is now heartworm negative after his months of treatment and ready for a home of his own. Red needs a loving, kind and patient family. He’s about 4 / 5 years old and weighs 35 / 40 lbs. He’s a strong handsome boy and is leash trained but needs a strong hand at first. You can talk to the foster family for advice. Make an appointment to meet Red by emailing davidianne@suddenling.net He deserves a better life than he’s had.

NEWS FLASH: Fall Rabies Clinic will be held Saturday, October 3 (place and time to be confirmed). Our Vet will be Dr. Ryan Sartin of Sartin Animal Care Clinic.