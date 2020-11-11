Adoptable pet of the week

Justin is a one-year-old lab mix who found himself at the shelter with 2 dislocated knees and 2 torn ACL’s which have been repaired. He is recuperating at a wonderful foster home. His foster mom, Chris, calls him “Lucky” and she can’t say enough about how sweet he is. He gets along with both their big and little dogs. She brags about Lucky everyday on Facebook and shows pics of his recovery. She says he never quits smiling and wagging his tail. He will need a special home when he recovers. Can you be that special person? If you are interested in adopting Justin / Lucky or any of our other animals at the shelter, please contact davidianne@suddenlink.net

Shelter Wish List: dog / cat food, fleece throws, paper towels, bleach, hand sanitizer, copy paper, newspapers for thrift store, monetary donations. God Bless, Stay Safe and Thanks for what you do for the animals.