Adoptable pet of the week

Hello, my name’s Rusty. I’m the sweetest pit mix and only a year old. I love people of all ages, other dogs and probably cats but haven’t been around them that much. I’m leash trained but need a strong hand until I get it (no pulling). I really messed up because I got adopted by a lovely lady who saw me on Pet Finder and only wanted ME. I think it was my eyes. I could have been an inside dog too, but when she took me outside to potty, I drug her all over the yard even after she fell. I didn’t mean too. I was just so excited and she was a little thing probably weighed under 100 pounds and I weight 60. I’m really sorry for messing up, but I guess I need a home with a strong hand and more training on the leash thing. She forgave me, but had to bring me back. Can your family adopt me and provide me with the training I need. I have a heart of gold.

To arrange a meet and greet contact davidianne@suddenlink.net for an application.

Shelter Wish List: Adopters, fosters, monetary donations, dog / cat food, bleach, paper towels, detergent, bath towels, newspapers for thrift store, Wal Mart gift cards for office supplies. Stay safe and wear your mask.