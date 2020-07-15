Bear is our pet of the week and he’s a beauty. He’s a 3 year old yellow lab mix that loves to play catch. Bear was turned into the shelter in February because his owner was allergic. He really doesn’t care to be here and wants to get home. He seems to like everyone but gets attached to his person pretty quick. He’s not fond of certain male dogs. He might do best as an only dog. Bear would make a good watch dog for someone. He tends to bark when someone enters his territory. He would probably make a great farm dog although I think he has his heart set on watching TV with his special person. Can you be that person? Contact davidianne@suddenlink.net to make an appointment for a meet and greet.

adoptable of the week