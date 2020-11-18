Adoptable pet of the week

Adoptable pet of the week

Hello, my name’s Judith and I have been at the shelter just short of one year (11 months). That’s a long time to be in a kennel most of the time, but I’m grateful. A caring lady found me in a ditch starving to death. She tearfully picked me up and took me to the shelter where they nursed me back to health. I owe the shelter and the kind lady for saving me. I’ve had more than my share of puppies in my lifetime and I’m only 3 years old, but no more puppies because I’ve been fixed. Judith is a shepherd mix and loves spending time in the office playing with other dogs and the cats but she really needs a home of her own. She’s getting pretty depressed and needs to find a home at least by Christmas. Can you make Judith’s Christmas a Merry one. Just contact davidianne@suddenlink.net for an application to come meet Judith. Or better yet, Thanksgiving would be a wonderful time to add Judith to your family. In case you don’t recognize the last picture in Judith’s collage, it’s Rusty in his new happy home. Judith would make a loyal, loving family member, too.

Shelter Wish List: dog / cat food, adopters, fosters, volunteers, monetary donations and for everyone to have a very HAPPY THANKSGIVING!! Be Safe, Wear your masks and Wash your hands.

 Laivins

