Adoptable pet of the week

ROCKY’S BACK.....and needs a home. He was surrendered to us back in June and quickly sailed over the 6 foot exercise pen fence. Micah, our shelter manager, would not have believed it had he not seen it himself. Rocky was spotted a few times behind Brothers and the bank, behind the shelter and Front street. Live traps were put out but not only can he jump, he’s smart too. He was on his own for almost 3 months. Finally, after he hung around a man’s house on Front Street he was returned to the shelter. Rocky is definitely a Boxer about 3 years old. He is house trained and gets along with other dogs. He loves water and chew toys. He would make a great companion for a family. Boxers are known for their intelligence, high energy and as loyal companions. Perhaps they are best known for being loyal family pets that are especially fond of children.

To adopt Rocky please contact Dianne Jones at davidianne@suddenlink.net for a meet and greet appointment. Stay safe and wear a mask.