Adoptable pet of the week

Adoptable pet of the week

ROCKY’S BACK.....and needs a home. He was surrendered to us back in June and quickly sailed over the 6 foot exercise pen fence. Micah, our shelter manager, would not have believed it had he not seen it himself. Rocky was spotted a few times behind Brothers and the bank, behind the shelter and Front street. Live traps were put out but not only can he jump, he’s smart too. He was on his own for almost 3 months. Finally, after he hung around a man’s house on Front Street he was returned to the shelter. Rocky is definitely a Boxer about 3 years old. He is house trained and gets along with other dogs. He loves water and chew toys. He would make a great companion for a family. Boxers are known for their intelligence, high energy and as loyal companions. Perhaps they are best known for being loyal family pets that are especially fond of children.

To adopt Rocky please contact Dianne Jones at davidianne@suddenlink.net for a meet and greet appointment. Stay safe and wear a mask.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.