Hi, my name is Buckwheat. I’m a 3 year old Heeler mix. I have a coat of many colors ... white, red, black and a touch of brown. I think there maybe a song about a “coat of many colors.” I’m sure you would like to have one around your house. I’ve been in the shelter for way too long ... 8 months but who’s counting. The other day, me & Blue were romping in the dog park having a great time, so it’s not all bad here; but it sure gets lonely at night and being in a kennel doesn’t help matters. Hey, maybe you could adopt me and Blue together. If you can only adopt one then let it be me, me, me! Okay? I’m just waiting for my new best friend to come rescue me. The adoption fee includes spay / neuter, rabies shot & chip (request).

Although the shelter is still closed due to COVID-19, a meet & greet can be arranged by contacting Dianne at davidianne@suddenlink.net

Submitted by: Linda Laivins, VP Humane Society

adoptable pet of the week