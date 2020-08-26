Adoptable pet of the week

Latest e-Edition
Most Popular
Articles
- Heber Springs Police call for caution
- Tropical storm, hurricane pair set to impact state by week's end
- Beach intoxication ends with arrest
- Phone call and drug buy ends in arrest
- Continue to Follow Up with Nonresponding Households in Cleburne County
- Ceremony honors first Model PLC school district
- Community Center hours and policing before Heber Springs City Council
- Arkansas Game and Fish Commission meeting available online
- Moskito cartoon
- A new turn in the ambulance debate at Quorum Court
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Heber Springs, AR
Right Now
75°
Rain
- Humidity: 97%
- Feels Like: 75°
- Heat Index: 75°
- Wind: 17 mph
- Wind Chill: 75°
- UV Index: 0 Low
- Sunrise: 06:37:06 AM
- Sunset: 07:40:54 PM
- Dew Point: 74°
- Visibility: 2 mi
Today
Rain likely, heavy at times in the evening. Potential for flooding rains. Low around 70F. E winds shifting to SW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 2 to 3 inches of rain expected.
Tonight
Rain likely, heavy at times in the evening. Potential for flooding rains. Low around 70F. E winds shifting to SW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 2 to 3 inches of rain expected.
Tomorrow
Cloudy with occasional rain...mainly in the morning. High around 90F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a half an inch.
Weather Alert
THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED TORNADO WATCH 458 IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN ARKANSAS THIS WATCH INCLUDES 6 COUNTIES IN CENTRAL ARKANSAS FAULKNER WHITE IN EASTERN ARKANSAS JACKSON WOODRUFF IN NORTH CENTRAL ARKANSAS CLEBURNE INDEPENDENCE THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF AUGUSTA, BATESVILLE, BEEBE, CONWAY, COTTON PLANT, HEBER SPRINGS, MCCRORY, NEWPORT, AND SEARCY.
Weather Alert
...SIGNIFICANT RAINFALL FROM THE REMNANTS OF LAURA COULD CAUSE WIDESPREAD FLASH FLOODING TODAY INTO FRIDAY, ESPECIALLY FROM SOUTHWEST INTO CENTRAL ARKANSAS... ...FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING... THE FLASH FLOOD WATCH CONTINUES FOR * PORTIONS OF CENTRAL ARKANSAS...EASTERN ARKANSAS...NORTH CENTRAL ARKANSAS...SOUTHEAST ARKANSAS...SOUTHWEST ARKANSAS AND WESTERN ARKANSAS, INCLUDING THE FOLLOWING AREAS, IN CENTRAL ARKANSAS, CONWAY, FAULKNER, GARLAND, GRANT, LONOKE, PERRY, POPE, PRAIRIE, PULASKI, SALINE, WHITE AND YELL. IN EASTERN ARKANSAS, JACKSON, MONROE AND WOODRUFF. IN NORTH CENTRAL ARKANSAS, CLEBURNE, INDEPENDENCE, SEARCY, STONE AND VAN BUREN. IN SOUTHEAST ARKANSAS, ARKANSAS, BRADLEY, CLEVELAND, DESHA, DREW, JEFFERSON AND LINCOLN. IN SOUTHWEST ARKANSAS, CALHOUN, CLARK, DALLAS, HOT SPRING, OUACHITA AND PIKE. IN WESTERN ARKANSAS, MONTGOMERY, POLK AND SCOTT. * FROM 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING * THE REMNANTS OF HURRICANE LAURA ARE EXPECTED TO MOVE INTO SOUTHWEST ARKANSAS DURING THE DAY TODAY, WITH HEAVY RAIN SPREADING NORTHEASTWARD INTO THE REGION DURING THE AFTERNOON AND EVENING. * TOTAL RAINFALL AMOUNTS OF FOUR TO SIX INCHES ARE LIKELY, WITH LOCALIZED AMOUNTS IN EXCESS OF EIGHT INCHES POSSIBLE THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.