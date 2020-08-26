Adoptable pet of the week

Everyone needs a Lavern and Shirley to entertain their family. Back in the day, they were a popular TV show and very entertaining and so are these kittens. Both kittens are ready for new homes. Let them entertain your family with their antics. One of the most important ways we can support the development of a kitten is to make sure they’ve got a friend. Despite the common belief that cats are solitary animals, they’re actually incredibly social beings who thrive when they have feline friends from an early age. So there you go two kittens are better than one. Contact Davidianne@suddenlink.net for a meet and greet with Lavern and Shirley. You won’t regret it and we’ve got lots to pick from if your don’t like black. SHELTER WISH LIST: Donations of money, dog\cat food (wet & dry), adopters, bleach, paper towels, Dawn, sanitizer, etc. Thanks to all who have been able to help us during this crises. We appreciate it. Stay safe and God Bless.

Adoptable pets of the week