Adoptable pet of the week

GREAT NEWS!! LOUIS HAS BEEN ADOPTED. It was a Happy 4th of July for Louis and his new family. Now lets see if anyone is interested in our kittens. We have a lot of “cuties.” Just to mention a few: there’s Grace, Sister, Rusty & Lawyer. They were wild caught, but so tame and affectionate they were brought to the shelter where they are now ready to find a home of their own. Then there’s our little “fuzz ball” who would like to become a member of your family. These are only a few of our kittens and of course we have adults, too. Adopting a pet provides a great “couch buddy” and you get unconditional love. Contact the humane society for a meet and greet with your new best friend at davidianne@suddenlink.net

Adoptable pets of the week