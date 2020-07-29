`Adoptable pets

JUNE (adopt a cat month) has come and gone and July only has a few days left but we still have lots of kittens looking for homes and a few puppies too.

Cats make wonderful pets and come litter trained, can be left alone for a few days, most love to sit in your lap or at least near you. They show a lot of affection to their “owner”. My sister’s cats follow her when she comes to my house in her golf cart. It’s quite a site to see her coming with four cats in pursuit. Most of you will agree puppies are so very cute too, but a lot more work goes into making a puppy a responsible member of your family. So take your pick, we’ve got both.

Just contact davidianne@suddenlink.net to make arrangements for a meet & greet. Adoption fees include spay / neuter, rabies shot and chip.

Adoptable pets of the week

 Submitted by Linda Laivins, VP Humane Society

