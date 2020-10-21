Adoptable pet of the week

Adoptable pets of the week

Look into the sad eyes of these innocent animals through no fault of their own are current residents of our shelter looking for homes. They are not the only ones either. We have lots to choose from and even more cats & kittens. We are all suffering in this epidemic but our animals are also. (At least they don’t have to wear a mask...not yet anyway). Our shelter is closed to the public due to the virus which makes adoption a little harder, but if you would like to schedule a meet and greet just ask for an application at davidianne@suddenlink.net Stay safe as you can. Wear a mask when necessary and pray we can get back to normal soon.

Wish List: dog / cat food, adopters, fosters, volunteers, paper towels, bleach, thrift store needs newspapers, monetary donations, detergent, hand sanitizer, fleece blankets / throws, etc.