Hi, my name is Skinny and I’m not really ‘skinny.’ I probably was when mom named me. But I weigh about 35 pounds now and am 10 years young. My story is a sad one. My caretakers are now in their 90’s and can’t take care of me and no family members stepped up. So here I am at the shelter with a severe flea allergy, overweight and a mass on the base of my tail. After treatment my flea allergy is under control and my hair is already growing back. The shelter is planning to treat the turmor. Despite his ailments, Skinny is full of pure love. He’s good with other dogs, kids, cats and housebroken. This senior boy is deserving of a loving family in a furever home. Can you be that family? Maybe you could foster him while he’s getting better and then adopt. To arrange a meet and greet, please contact llaivins@aol.com. Don’t forget the Drive Thru’ Rabies Clinic this Saturday, Oct. 3, 9 – 11:30 a.m., Sugarloaf Baptist Church Wish List: dog / cat food, bleach, paper towels, adopters, fosters, volunteers and donations.

Adoptable pet of the week