Adoptable pet of the week

Joseph and Blue are longtime residents of the shelter, and they both deserve better. Joseph is a senior citizen who likes to play, run, go on walks and lay on the porch protecting his home. Joseph has been sponsored so his adoption fee is discounted. He’s a sad eyed shepherd mix about 11 years old. Can you make his sad eyes happy and give him a home & a family to protect.

Now Blue is a younger dog with lots of energy. He’s a blue heeler who would make a great ranch or farm animal or a companion to a family who is very active. Blue only has one eye but that doesn’t slow him down. Can you make room for Blue in your family? He is a loyal, handsome young male who will love you forever.

To arrange a meet and greet with either of these wonderful dogs contact davidianne@suddenlink.net or llaivins@aol.com. You won’t regret it.

Shelter Wishlist: dog / cat food, bleach, paper towels, hand soap, detergent, adopters, fosters, monetary donations.

 Submitted by: L. Laivins

