We still have kittens and cats but today we are featuring puppies. The ones pictured are our youngest residents. If you are up to their playfulness, endless energy and peeing and pooping until you get them housebroken, then one of these guys is for you. They came to us all snuggled up in a cardboard box because their family did not want them but kept the mother. We also have a variety of other puppies ranging in age from 4-12 months so arrange for a meet and greet with the puppy of your dreams. For an adoption application, contact davidianne@ suddenlink.net or llaivins@aol.com. You may remember Rusty. He’s been adopted! Shelter Wish List: Adopters, fosters, dog / cat food, bleach, paper towels, hand sanitizer, detergent, monetary donations and the list goes on. Stay safe and don’t forget to vote. Always be kind to animals ... you are their voice.