LITTLE ROCK — Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge has filed a lawsuit against Walgreens for its role in fueling the opioid crisis in Arkansas and across America. The epidemic has become so prevalent in Arkansas that 66 out of the 75 counties in the State have overall opioid prescribing rates higher than the national average, and there are enough opioids in Arkansas being sold that every man, woman and child can take 80 pills each over the course of a year. In a press release, the attorney general said for its part, Walgreens failed in its responsibility to report suspicious orders of prescription opioids and ignored red flags about prescriptions dispensed at its Arkansas stores.
“Opioid abuse has become an epidemic in and of itself in Arkansas, and the COVID-19 pandemic has made matters worse,” said Rutledge in a press release.
“The impact of opioid abuse on Arkansans is disproportionately high compared to other states and though this lawsuit won’t be able to right all of the wrongs that have been done, it can bring some help after the epidemic devastated families and communities. Companies like Walgreens should not be allowed to put corporate profits over the health and safety of Arkansans.”
“The dangers of opioids are well known, and all companies in the supply chain of the controlled substance, including Walgreens, have the primary responsibility of ensuring the drugs are only distributed and given to the appropriate patients and not landing in the hands of anyone else. As indicated in the complaint, Walgreens has contributed substantially to the opioid crisis by selling, distributing, and dispensing far greater quantities of prescription opioids than it knows could be necessary for legitimate medical uses, while failing to report, and to take steps to halt, suspicious orders when they were identified, thereby exacerbating the oversupply of such drugs and fueling an illegal secondary market.”
The lawsuit seeks an injunction to force Walgreens to act responsibly and follow federal and state laws and damages for fueling the public health epidemic, as well as civil penalties for each violation of Arkansas consumer protection laws.
Rutledge has taken an aggressive approach to protect Arkansans and combat the epidemic by suing manufacturers Johnson & Johnson, Purdue Pharma and Endo for violations of the Arkansas Deceptive Trade Practices Act (ADTPA) and the Arkansas Medicaid Fraud False Claims Act. In April 2019, Rutledge filed a separate lawsuit against distributors Cardinal Health, McKesson Corporation and AmerisourceBergen Drug Corporation for violations of the ADTPA as well as for negligence, creation of a public nuisance and being unjustly enriched by their business practices.
Additionally, Rutledge is introducing the Faith Family Freedom Acts, which is legislation aimed at strengthening American patriotism in schools throughout the state.
The first of these acts is called the Star-Spangled Banner Act and will require each public school to play The Star-Spangled Banner at the start of school-sanctioned sporting events and the second piece of legislation would make public schools observe a moment of silence following the daily Pledge of Allegiance.
The legislation states Arkansas public schools, K-12 and post-secondary institutions, must adopt a policy requiring each school to broadcast The Star-Spangled Banner at the beginning of each sporting event. If there are more than one school-sanctioned sporting events that occur on the same day, the school may choose to play the national anthem at one of those events. K-12 schools must also play the national anthem once during school hours, and the school band and choir programs may learn and perform The Star-Spangled Banner. If passed, these changes must be implemented by January 1, 2022.
In a press release, Rutledge said “America is the greatest country in the world, yet cancel culture is trying to stamp out the foundation of our republic despite the generations of Americans and Arkansans who have fought and died for our country, and we must never forget their sacrifice. This legislation is just one way we can honor those who put their lives on the line for our freedoms in America and Arkansas.”
Moment of Silence Act is amending current state law to make it mandatory that students recite the Pledge of Allegiance each day in school. If passed, the State Board of Education would issue a policy that requires public schools K-12 to take a one-minute moment of silence following the daily Pledge of Allegiance during the first class of each school day. During that moment of silence, each student may reflect, pray, meditate, or engage in any other silent activity that would not interfere or distract another student.
The press release said Rutledge believes it is deeply important for Arkansas students to learn the national anthem because the goal of the Star-Spangled Banner Act is to foster patriotism and celebrate the common American experience. Senator Jane English, District 34, and Representative Mark Berry, District 82, are the lead sponsors of both bill.
