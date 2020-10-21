CLINTON — Additional charges were filed against a Wilburn man after a naked sprint ended at the razor wire in an effort to escape the Van Buren County Detention Center in an Oct. 3 incident.
Charged was Thomas Earl Vazquez, 35, of Wilburn, with 2nd Degree escape.
According to the affidavit for warrant in online court records, Vazquez was being held in a detention center holding cell when he was escorted to the restroom in the building’s front lobby due to there being no bathroom in the holding cell.
“When Vazquez came out of the bathroom, he ran out the front door. Vazquez then slipped out of his suicide prevention suit and ran naked towards the gate,” the affidavit states.
The run was short.
“Vazquez then ran to the corner of the fence and climbed to the top of the fence but got caught up in the razor wire,” the affidavit continues.
An offer then grabbed Vazquez by the ankles “... and assisted him in climbing back down the fence,” the report states.
He was handcuffed and returned to the detention center, where he was being held for Cleburne County on multiple felony charges.
Online records show Vazquez with several charges of theft and shoplifting in Cleburne County, filed by Heber Springs police.
