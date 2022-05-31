Audrey Crouch Arnoult passed away peacefully at home on Sunday, May 22, 2022. She was born in Hickory Flat, Mississippi on August 26, 1930. She is preceded in death by her husband of 45 years, John Richard Arnoult and her son John Richard Arnoult, Jr. She is survived by 4 daughters, Betty Borger (Bob), Debbie Cisco (Danny), Beth Love (Moe) and Holly Olds. She also leaves behind 13 grandchildren, 35 great grandchildren and 7 great-great grandchildren.
Audrey lived in Memphis, Tennessee until 1978 when she and her family moved to Heber Springs, Arkansas. She and her husband were members of First United Methodist Church of Heber Springs. Audrey also worked for Walmart in their shoe department for 25 years. She moved back to Memphis in 2012 to live with her daughter,
She loved to dance and to fish. And she loved her kids and grandkids unconditionally. She was always there for whoever needed her. She will be truly missed by all.
A visitation was held from 5-7p.m., Thursday, May 26, 2022 at Heber Springs Funeral Home. The Funeral Service was held at 10 a.m., Friday, May 27, 2022 at Heber Springs Funeral Home followed by the interment at Cleburne County Memorial Gardens. Pallbearers were Keith Arnoult, Jim Hamilton, Rob Furey, Scott Brumley, Dylan Arnoult, and Cannon Brewer.
