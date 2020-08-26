HEBER SPRINGS — A man allegedly panhandling for meth at Sandy Beach resulted in his arrest per an Aug. 13 Heber Springs Police report.
The 22-year-old man, Robert Stephen Mitchell, a Heber Springs resident, was charged with public intoxication, littering and disorderly conduct, per the report.
At 7:25 p.m. Aug. 13 a Heber Springs police officer received a call from dispatch about a man at Sandy Beach “in reference to a male subject asking people for crystal meth,” the report stated. As the reporting officer arrived, other officers were already on site.
Officers quickly spotted the man, Mitchell, as described and spoke with him. They recognized Mitchell from previous incidents, the report stated. He told them he had not been panhandling for meth, but that he did need to leave the beach for the day.
Officers asked about an empty vodka bottle near where they found Mitchell, but he told them he did not drink. He did admit, after questions, that he was taking medication and had taken above the prescribed amount.
Officers encourage Mitchell to leave, but this proved difficult due to his stumbling. At one point Mitchell threw his towel in the water and when police pointed this out to him, he replied “I don’t care, fine me,” then picked the towel up and threw it in the water a second time.
The officers also had to caution Mitchell about his use of course language, including racist language directed at a passer-by. As he walked away he continued to stumble. Officers cited Mitchell for public intoxication and littering. At this point police determined Mitchell was a danger to himself and he was taken into custody, then to jail.
