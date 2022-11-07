Betty Ann Wells, age 84, of Hope, Arkansas, passed away Friday, November 4, 2022. Born on May 15, 1938, in Trenton, Tennessee, she was the daughter of the late Wallace and Opal Williams Hudson.
Betty was a loving daughter, sister, wife, mother, and grandmother. She had been employed as a beautician and was the owner of Betty’s Framing for over 25 years. She enjoyed spending time and visiting with her family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her brothers Billy and Ray Hudson, her sister Gail Stewart, and her grandson Chad Pace.
She is survived by her husband Louie Wells; her daughters Diane Morris Buescher of Dallas, Texas, and Tammy Sharp and her husband Phillip of Vilonia, Arkansas; her son Charles “Chuck” Morris of Ridgeland, Mississippi; her sister Bobbie Dobbs of Cooter, Missouri, and her granddaughter, Lindsey Sharp of Sherwood, Arkansas. Mrs. Wells is also survived by her other relatives and many friends.
Visitation was held from 5-7 p.m. Sunday, November 6, 2022, at Olmstead Funeral Home with graveside services following at 10 a.m. Monday, November 7, 2022, in the Friendship Cemetery in Drasco, with Bro. Mike Welch officiating.
Arrangements are by Olmstead Funeral Home. www.olmstead.cc
