Betty J. Davis, age 86, of Heber Springs, Arkansas, passed away on January 14, 2021 in Heber Springs, Arkansas. Born on December 24, 1934 in Mount Pleasant, Arkansas, she was the daughter of the late Allen and Marie Fullbright McSpadden.
Betty was a loving daughter, sister, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She enjoyed spending time with her family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, 3 sisters, 1 brother and her former husband, John C. Davis.
She is survived by her children, John Davis and his wife Debi of North Little Rock, Arkansas, and Carol Lynn and her husband Terry of Heber Springs, Arkansas, her grandchildren, John Clark Davis and his wife Ember of Monticello, Arkansas, Colton Lindsey and his wife Alyssa of West Fork, Arkansas, and Conner Lindsey and his wife Faith of Heber Springs, Arkansas, her great-grandchildren, John Lee Davis, Grace Anne Davis and Kylann Davis Lindsey (who is on the way), and her brother, Don McSpadden and his wife Kelly of Batesville, Arkansas. Mrs. Davis is also survived by her many nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends.
Betty enjoyed playing Bridge with her Batesville Bridge Club and playing Bunco with her Heber Springs Bunco group. She also loved the friendships she made while a member of the Heber Springs Red Hat Society.
Anyone that knew Betty was aware of a stack of pictures of her grandchildren and great-grandchildren in her purse she was ready to share at a moment’s notice.
A memorial service will be announced at a later date. Arrangements are by Olmstead Funeral Home.
www.olmstead.cc
