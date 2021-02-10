Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH MONDAY EVENING... * WHAT...A high impact winter storm is expected to move over Arkansas from Sunday through Monday evening. * WHERE...Snowfall totals are expected to reach at least 5 inches from Mena to Little Rock to Des Arc and areas north. Isolated higher snowfall totals are possible. Areas along and southeast of the Interstate 30 and Interstate 40 corridors east of Little Rock are expected to see snowfall totals in the 2 to 4 inch range, but up to 1 inch of this snow accumulation total could fall as sleet. * WHEN...The winter storm watch is currently in effect from Sunday at noon CST through Monday Night/Tuesday Morning at midnight. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snowfall totals across the northwestern half of the state are near model averages at this time. Snowfall totals may be adjusted as the storm system gets closer to the state. Significant sleet accumulations over the southeastern third of Arkansas will then be covered by snow. All across Arkansas snowfall and sleet and snowfall totals combined are expected to result in very dangerous travel conditions. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Winter Storm Watch means there is a potential for significant snow...sleet...or ice accumulations that may impact travel. Continue to monitor the latest forecasts. &&