Betty Jane Bridges, 95, of Heber Springs, passed away on Oct. 19, 2022, at home. She was born June 1, 1927, in Pine Bluff, Arkansas, the only child of Allen Leonard Drilling and Carmon Belle Miller Drilling. She spent her childhood in Morrilton, Arkansas before moving to Corning when she was about 11 years old. It was there that she met the love of her life, Ronald Perry Bridges. They were king and queen of the carnival her junior year.
After graduating from Corning High School, she attended the University of Arkansas. She was president of the Delta Gamma Sorority, treasurer of Mortar Board, and a member of the YWCA. She graduated in 1948 with a degree in botany(!). She married Ronald “Bud” Bridges on December 4, 1948. They lived on campus while Bud finished his degree in engineering, having taken time off to serve in the United States Navy in World War II. They had their first child, Janet Claire Dec. 13, 1949, in Ft. Smith. They followed “the work” after he graduated, living in Bastrop, Louisiana for a brief period before settling in Centralia, Missouri. Betty was a substitute schoolteacher and volunteer at the Methodist church, but mostly a full-time mom. Their second child, Thomas Allen, was born in Mexico, Missouri on May 23, 1952. In 1959 the family moved to Downers Grove, Illinois. In 1962 they started their own business, Bridges Electric, Inc. She did the bookkeeping but made plenty of time for her kids and their friends, often hauling a load of them to Stop ‘N Chat for ice cream. She really enjoyed her friends and spent many fun afternoons at her bridge clubs, or sitting with best friend, Betty Van Tuil at the swimming pool.
In 1981 the family moved to Heber Springs. Betty quickly made many new friends and wasted no time joining a bridge club. She loved playing foursomes with special friends Gloria Duckworth, Lola Ladd, and Bobby Dudek. She also was a lifetime lover of reading and was never without a book. She enjoyed vacations on Sanibel Island, shelling, taking long walks on the beach and playing hearts with her cousin Don Switzer and his wife Betty. She enjoyed traveling, but only “by surface.” She’ll be remembered for her kindness, outgoing personality, and love of animals. She could never turn down a stray dog or cat, (or bird!) and throughout her life, enjoyed a houseful of pets.
She is survived by her husband of 73 years, her children and their spouses, Vicki Lynn Moeller Bridges, and Steven John Porterfield. She is also survived by two grandchildren, Thomas Miller Bridges, and Sydney Anne Richards and their spouses Diane and Ryan, and four great-grandchildren, Bryce Allan Bridges, Thomas James Bridges, Miles Carter Richards, and Maxwell Miller Richards.
Memorials may be made to the Heber Springs Humane Society, 49 Shelter Lane, Heber Springs, Arkansas, 72543 or the charity of your choice.
A graveside service will be Saturday, Oct. 22 at 10:30 a.m., with Rev. Tommy Toombs at the Corning Cemetery in Corning, Arkansas under the direction of Ermert Funeral Home.
Online condolences: www.ermertfuneralhome.com
