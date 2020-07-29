Fire fighting

Heber Springs Fire Department was called out Wednesday, July 22 for a fire at a single-story commercial building on South 8th St.

The fire was threatening nearby homes. Firefighters were able to set up large diameter water hoses and douse the fire before it spread.

Five officers on scene were provided via Survival Flight cross-training, the department reported.

