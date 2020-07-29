8:15 to 11:30 a.m. Friday, Aug. 7, National Guard Armory 701 S 7th St Heber Springs: CAPCA quarterly Commodity Distribution.
The Commodity Supplemental Food Program works to improve the health of qualified applicants. Commodities will be given on a first come first serve basis. REQUIREMENTS: declaration of household income and photo identification.
If picking up commodities for someone, you must have a signed and dated statement from that person giving you permission to pick up their commodities. You may pick up for only 1 other person. More information is located on our agency Facebook page at Facebook/capcapage.
