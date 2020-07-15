The Community Action Program for Central Arkansas will begin a special CARES Summer Utility Assistance Program on July 20.
This service is in addition to the regular and crisis programs (which will open on July 13), and they will all run simultaneously. Applicants may be eligible to receive assistance two times during the CARES program.
For health and safety, CAPCA is accepting online, emailed, faxed, or dropped off utility assistance applications only, during the COVID-19 crisis. The CARES assistance may be used for gas, propane, or electric. Beginning July 20; applications may be made online at www.capcainc.org/liheap/, picked up at the local county office, call the local office, or they may be requested by email from the local county office. For the CARES assistance applicants must have a past due balance or a shutoff notice.
All interviews will be conducted by phone and/or electronic means. All interested applicants must provide proof of all household income for the previous month for all household members 18 years of age or older. If a household has not had income during the previous month you will need CAPCA’s Contribution and/or Collateral Statement. Must have a copy of both light and gas bill. A valid state or government issued ID is required. No determination can be made until all requested information has been received by email, drop off, or text.
For more information in Cleburne County, contact Debbie Gilmer, Community Services Coordinator at 877-699-6924, visit the new location at 504 S. 4th St. in Heber Springs or email CCHEAP@capcainc.org.
