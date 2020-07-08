Rollover ends chase

From Heber Springs Fire Department: Heber Springs Fire and Survival Flight EMS responded to the intersection of Fox Lane / Libby Cutoff Sunda evening for a single vehicle rollover accident of a car attempting to evade law enforcement officers from Cleburne County Sheriff and Heber Springs Police. One occupant of the car was flown to a Little Rock trauma center by Survival Flight helicopter 6 from Searcy. No bystanders or law enforcement officers were injured during this incident.

