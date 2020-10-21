ServSafe has been the industry standard since 1919 in training millions of people how to receive, store, prepare, and serve food safely. Through the Cooperative Extension Service, we offer training and certifications for the ServSafe Food Handler, ServSafe Manager, and ServSafe Instructor & Proctor programs. The Arkansas Department of Health is now requiring each food service facility to have at least one supervisory employee who has Certified Food Manager training.
A ServSafe Certified Food Manager Course will be offered on Nov. 18-19 at the Cleburne County Fairgrounds Commercial Building located at 800 Bittle Road in Heber Springs. The training will take place beginning at 8:30 a.m. Nov. 18. The course will cost $140 for New Managers and $60 for re-certifications. The course cost pays for the book and the exam. Participants who pass the exam will receive a ServSafe Food Manager Certification good for five years. All participants must pre-register and pay by Nov. 6. Class size is limited. Once the Servsafe books are distributed, they are non-refundable.
If you have any questions or would like to register, please contact the Cleburne County Extension Office at 501-362-2524 or stop by our office at 2319 Hwy 110 W, Suite D Heber Springs. You can also email Jessica Angel at jangel@uaex.edu .This workshop is open to all eligible persons without regard to race, color, national origin, religion, gender, age, disability, marital or veteran status, or any other legally protected status. Persons who require ADA accommodation, language and/or interpretation services for your Servsafe course instruction, and/or examination should notify the county Extension office as soon as possible prior to the activity.
The University of Arkansas System Division of Agriculture is an equal opportunity/equal access/affirmative action institution. If you require a reasonable accommodation to participate or need materials in another format, please contact your local County Extension office as soon as possible. Dial 711 for Arkansas Relay.
