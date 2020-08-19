Combat Vets membership

Combat Vets membership

Combat Veterans Motorcycle Association Chapter 7-8 on Aug. 15: Beverly Waddell, Jacksonville, President Arkansas Combat Vets Auxiliary presents a membership patch to Felicia Prince from Vilonia at Drasco Trading Post, 6949 Heber Springs Rd N, Drasco.

