HEBER SPRINGS — COVID-19 pandemic issues, including limited community center access and limits on jail use, were reviewed by Heber Springs City Council at its monthly Aug. 20 meeting. Council members also reviewed city personnel issues and the need for an easement at Emerald Isle.
Community Center
The council reviewed, and passed, extending hours for the Community Center, which had been 6 a.m. to 12 p.m. then 3 to 8 p.m. At issue was not just the hours, but the expense for additional hours, and part-time staff, to man the facility.
The council ultimately passed a resolution which would require hiring three part-time workers, and allow operating hours from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday – Friday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday and 1 to 6 p.m. on Sunday. The hours will go into effect Oct. 1.
Policing
Inmates being released, both at the state and local levels, as COVID-19 response, is adding an additional burden for the police department, Chief of Police Brian Haile told the council during his report.
“It’s becoming an issue,” Haile said.
The state releasing inmates have led to a “large number of parolees” being out of prison, in turn leading to an increasing number of violent crimes as this group represents “another level” of offenders, he said.
At the July meeting, Haile told the council of increasing department workload as potential county inmates were being released on charges which, pre-COVID-19, would have kept them in jail. This had led to officers interacting with repeat offenders, he said at the time.
Councilman Paul Muse presented to the council that the Cleburne County Quorum Court’s Jail Committee had received approval to fund plans to expand and update the current jail, including giving it the ability to house female inmates.
911
Muse also asked the council for input regarding the city’s contribution to funding for the 911 Center.
The county took over 911 operations this year, Muse said, with the center receiving a budget of approximately $533,000. Of that money, $364,000, approximately, was contributed from the state, with additional monies from other jurisdictions in the county, including from Heber Springs.
The implication was that the City of Heber Springs and the state were shouldering the burden of the 911 Center for the county, Muse said.
“There’s something wrong,” Muse said, “We need something from the county in writing showing the agreed-upon amount [for 911 Center operations].”
The council passed a motion suspending payment to 911 Center operations without a formal agreement in place.
Nuisance ordinance
The city nuisance ordinance, in discussion at recent meetings, was passed. Councilman Jim Lay voiced concern that the lengthy ordinance could be required to be read at a meeting after an offender was ticketed and suggested it be broken up into smaller ordinances targeting specific violation types.
The council rejected this and passed the ordinance.
In other council matters:
The council passed the request for an easement for a sewer line running along Highway 110 between Harrison Avenue and Highway 107. The easement includes a temporary expansion, widening the 15 foot wide easement, to permit construction of the line, after which the easement reverts to 15 foot width.
On the topic of feral cats and neutering, Mary Dowd stated the humane society had vouchers so low-income pet owners could afford to have pets neutered.
A request for a budget increase to permit a pay raise for part-time Human Resources worker was denied. “It’s hard to give raises now,” Councilwoman Ali Sugg said.
The council passed a resolution requiring background checks every 3-5 years, as opposed to one-time, for affected personnel whose role mandates a background check. This was at the request of state auditors, City of Heber Springs Mayor Jimmy Clark told the council.
The council also passed a police change to the city’s fixed asset policy, making it applicable to anything valued at over $1,000 for 3 years. This was also recommended by auditors, Clark said.
