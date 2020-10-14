Per the Arkansas Center for Health Improvement, effective Tuesday, Oct. 13, Cleburne County shows an infection rated for COVID-19 of 1.48 per 10,000. This is an increase since last week of 1.16 and the week previous of .77, both per 10,000.
The North Central Arkansas survey district, of which Cleburne County is a part, continues with this upward trend of 2.43 infections per 10,000, up from last week’s 1.96 and the previous week’s 1.85.
Stone County, to Cleburne’s north, was a 3.52 per 10,000 average three weeks ago, and was up to 4.32 two weeks past. Last week it was 2.96 per 10,000, and this week is down to 0.96 per 10,000.
For this week, counties to the south show higher numbers. White County, also a member of the North Central survey district, shows 2.17 per 10,000. Faulkner County, a member of the Central district, is 2.13 against the district’s 2.03 per 10,000.
Using just Heber Springs as a survey area also shows 10-19 infections per 10,000, compared to three weeks ago of 0-9, roughly the same as the two previous weeks. Greers Ferry remains consistent at 0-9 infections per 10,000, as does Fairfield Bay.
The Heber Springs School District is now at 10-19 infections per 10,000, up from last week’s 0-9, reversing what had been a lowering trend and restoring it to its average from two weeks ago. The Pangburn School District remains at 20-29 per 10,000, unchanged in the previous three weeks.
Cleburne County, per the Department of Health, has 37 active cases, of 23 confirmed and 14 probable. This is up from last week’s 29, and the previous week’s 19. Cumulative cases for the county are 391, up from last week’s 362, and 331 the week prior. Total deaths in the county are 14, up from last week’s nine. Recoveries are 340 from last week’s 324, and 331 two weeks prior.
As of Tuesday morning’s recording, Arkansas has 93,487 cases. Last week the number was 87,430 cases, and 82,049 cases two weeks ago. Three weeks ago 76,364 cases were shown. Statewide recoveries are recorded at 84,055, up from last week’s 79,052 cases.
Updates may be found at healthy.arkansas.gov and ACHI.net/covid19
