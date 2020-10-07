Per the Arkansas Center for Health Improvement, effective Tuesday, Oct. 6, Cleburne County shows an infection rate for COVID-19 of 1.16 per 10,000. This is an increase from the previous week’s .77 per 10,000.
In the North Central Arkansas survey district, the current rate is 1.96 per 10,000, a slight increase from the previous week’s 1.85. The district shows a continued growth, being at 1.85 two weeks ago, from 1.33 per 10,000 three weeks ago.
Other counties in the region are reaching a higher rate of infection. Stone County, to Cleburne’s north, was a 3.52 per 10,000 average two weeks ago, and was up to 4.32 the past week. It is now down to 2.96 per 10,000.
Using just Heber Springs as a survey area also shows 10-19 infections per 10,000, compared to three weeks ago’s 0-9, roughly the same as the two previous weeks. Greers Ferry remains consistent at 0-9 infections per 10,000, as does Fairfield Bay.
The Heber Springs School District continues a downward trend, now at 0-9 infections per 10,000, the lowest category ranking. It is down from 10-19 per 10,000 of the previous week’s measure. The Pangburn School District, however, continues to show 20-29 per 10,000, unchanged in the previous two weeks.
Cleburne County, per the Department of Health, has 29 active cases, up from the previous week’s 19 active cases. Cumulative cases for the county are 362, up from last week’s 331. One additional death has a total of nine in the county. Recoveries show 324, up from last week’s 331.
Arkansas set a one-week record last week of 5,570 new cases.
As of Tuesday morning’s recording, Arkansas has 87,430 cases, up from the previous week’s 82,049 cases, with two week’s previous at 76,364 cases. Statewide recoveries are recorded at 79,052 cases.
Updates may be found at healthy.arkansas.gov and ACHI.net/covid19By
