Per the Arkansas Center for Health Improvement, effective Tuesday, Sept. 22, Cleburne County shows a currently the infection rate per 10,000 people of less than one per 10,000 at .77. This is a reduction from last week’s .80 per 10,000.
In the North Central Arkansas survey district, the current rate is 1.93 per 10,000, this is up from last week’s 1.85 for 10,000, showing an increase in the region as the county numbers decrease. The same survey district was 1.33 two weeks ago, showing a slight, but steady, increase over time.
Other counties in the region are reaching a higher rate of infection. Stone County, to Cleburne’s north, was a 3.52 per 10,000 average last week, and is up to 4.32 this week.
The Southeast survey district is the highest rate in the state at 5.46 per 10,000. It includes Jefferson and Lincoln counties, which are 9.61 and 16.35 per 10,000, respectively.
Using just Heber Springs as a survey area also shows 10-19 infections per 10,000, compared to two weeks ago’s 0-9. ACHI breaks it down to 14 -per for the previous week, and 12 for this week, effective Tuesday morning, Sept. 29. Aug. 31 the rate was 0-9 or more per.
Greers Ferry remains consistent at 0-9 infections per 10,000, as does Fairfield Bay.
The Heber Springs School District follows this same trend, of being down to 10-19 per 10,000 at Tuesday’s measure. The Pangburn School District, however, shows 20-29 per 10,000.
Cleburne County, per the Department of Health, has 19 active cases, down from last week’s 20 out of a cumulative total of 331, with 304 recoveries and eight deaths due to COVID-19. The number of deaths has not changed in the past week.
As of Tuesday morning’s recording, Arkansas has 82,049 cases, the previous week being 76,364 cases, with 73,573 recoveries, up from last week’s 68,456 recoveries. On Monday, an additional 807 cases were added to the total. Deaths to date in the state are listed at 1,329, up from last week’s 1,197.
Statistically, the 25-44 age group has the highest number of cases, making up 33.5 percent of infections. The 65+ age group is 12.35 of infections, a minor change from last week.
Updates may be found at healthy.arkansas.gov and ACHI.net/covid19
