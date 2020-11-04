Per the Arkansas Center for Health Improvement, effective Tuesday, Nov. 3, Cleburne County shows a steady but relatively slow increase in COVID-19 infections, as does the region and the state. Currently the infection rated for COVID-19 is 1.57 per 10,000 in the county, above last week’s 1.20 and in excess if the 1.48 per 10,000 earlier in October.
October began with a .77 per 10,000 infection rate.
The North Central Arkansas survey district, of which Cleburne County is a part, continues with its upward trend, currently at 4.10 infections per 10,000, above last week’s 3.29 and the previous week’s 1.85.
Independence County to the east shows a slightly higher score than Cleburne, of 1.67 per 10,000, with White County to the south at 3.31 per 10,000. Van Buren County to the west scores .73. Izard County, also part of the North Central district survey area, has a 17.98 infections per 10,000 score, one of the highest in the state. Jackson County, also in the North Central district, is 16.57 per 10,000.
Stone County is .96 per 10,000 effective Tuesday.
Using just Heber Springs as a survey area also shows 20-29 infections per 10,00, same as last week, but an increase after several weeks earlier at the 10-19 level. Greers Ferry has lowered this week after last week’s rise, down to 0-9 infections per 10,000, the lowest possible score. Fairfield Bay remains consistent at 0-9 infections per 10,000, as it has since September.
Drasco is now down to 30-49 per 10,000 after last week’s 50-99, the highest possible score. It had begun October with a 0-9 score.
The Heber Springs School District is now at 20-29 infections per 10,000, up from last week’s 10-19, in turn up from the 0-9 score at the beginning of October. Concord School District is now down to 30-49 infections per 10,000, down from last week’s 50 or more infections per 10,000, the highest possible ranking on the ACHI scale. Pangburn School District , to its south, remains at 30-49 per 10,000 as it was last week.
Cleburne County, per the Department of Health, has 39 active cases, up from last week’s 30 and above the 37 of of three weeks ago. Recoveries in the county are at 447 cases, with one additional death in the past week moving that total to 16.
Arkansas has 113,641 cases Tuesday morning, up from last week’s 106,727 cases and from two week’s past 99,066 cases, with 101,507 recoveries. Arkansas’s two biggest days for infections reported was Oct. 23, of 1,337 new cases, and Oct. 31, with 1,316 new cases. Oct. 15, 8 and 22 are three, four and five in the highest number of per-day cases, of 1,278, 1,265 and 1,202, respectively. October has also show highest-ever numbers for COVID-19 deaths in the state per the independent arkansascovid.com web site.
Updates may be found at healthy.arkansas.gov, ACHI.net/covid19 and arkansascovid.com.
