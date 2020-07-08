HEBER SPRINGS — A report of a missing man at the Sandy Beach swim area of Greers Ferry Lake resulted in a call to Heber Springs Fire Department. A department spokesperson confirmed the man, a 17 year old male, had drowned. His body was recovered by rescue divers.
Per its statement, the department was called out at 9:25 p.m. Monday night after a 17 year old male was reported missing near the Sandy Beach swim area. The department upgraded the call to a “... possible subsurface rescue, which automatically notifies members from Heber Springs Fire Dive Team, Cleburne County Search and Rescue and Arkansas Game and Fish officers.”
Divers searched the area and recovered the body of the missing 17 year old.
The matter remains under investigation, and further information is pending. The name of the victim has not been released.
