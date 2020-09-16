FAIRFIELD BAY — At its regular monthly meeting Monday night, Sept. 14, the City of Fairfield Bay City Council voted Linda Duncan as City of Fairfield Bay Mayor.
Duncan had previously service on the council. She is completing the term of former Mayor Paul Wellenberger, who officially retired Aug. 31. Duncan’s term runs through Dec. 31, 2022.
Duncan does not see any major changes being undertaken with her appointment as Mayor.
“I’m not planning on making any major changes at all,” she said. “I am planning on working closely with the resort board.”
Two immediate areas she will address is the city’s grant submissions and the completion of the hangar for the Survival Flight helicopter and crew.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.