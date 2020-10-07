Eagle Bank & Trust Area Manager named

Jeff Lynch, President and CEO of Eagle Bank & Trust has announced that Katerina Smotherman has joined the Bank as Area Manager for the Northern Market. She brings with her over two decades of banking experience including bank management and consumer lending. Smotherman will provide leadership for retail sales and business development in the Northern Market that includes locations for Heber Springs, Rose Bud, Quitman, Greers Ferry, Fairfield Bay and Drasco, while also being actively involved in the community of Cleburne county. She and her family are members of the First Methodist Church in Heber Springs.