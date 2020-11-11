Launch the Holiday Season with “Light Up the Bay” & “Festival of Trees.”
Explore this special forest of trees and leave inspired and ready for the season. This winter spectacular transforms the Fairfield Bay Chamber of Commerce, 365 Dave Creek Parkway, into a wonderland of holiday elegance and whimsy. We will have music, tons of cookies, visits from Santa and the Grinch, and an abundance of Holiday spirit.
Boxes of cookies will be $5 a box for a bakers dozen. Some of our trees will be for display only and others will be up for bid through a silent auction. Mark your calendars! The Festival of Trees will run from Dec. 4-12 and we will launch this event on Friday Dec. 4 and 5 with Light up the Bay!
