HEBER SPRINGS — Heber Springs Chief of Police Brian Haile has asked for increased watchfulness as two particular types of crimes have been on the increase in the area.
Haile reminded citizens that it is important to keep their cars locked. In the past week several vehicle break-ins had taken place, all as a result of cars being left unlocked. In one case a car with the keys left in the ignition had been taken and driven a short distance. Other drive-offs were listed in an Aug. 15 police report.
In another case a wallet left in an unlocked car resulted in the theft of $440 dollars.
Haile also reminded of the importance of not leaving firearms in cars parked overnight. Fir arms, especially when they can be seen by looking in the car’s window, are an attractive target for thieves. Even when the car is locked, a visible gun can lead to a break-in.
The second caution was scams targeting the elderly, Haile said.
Typically what happens is an elderly person receives a phone call. The caller states they are calling on behalf of a grandchild, that the grandchild has been arrested, and money is needed for legal fees, such as hiring a lawyer or paying bail.
Scammers executing this type of fraud are very clever and can often make the call seem real.
The best bet, Haile said, is a call to local police if this type of call is received. Police can then confirm if the call was real (and it often is not).
