HEBER SPRINGS — Heber Springs will have its homecoming Oct. 16, featuring a 7 p.m. game against Bald Knob at Panther Stadium.
All students will be released 1 p.m. that day and the Homecoming Caravan (which would be called a “parade” in other circumstances) will begin at 2 p.m. from Harps Grocery on Main Street. The Caravan will travel down Main Street to the First Baptist Church parking lot for a pep rally and presentation of the homecoming court. The court will be presented a second time at the game, at 6:30 p.m.
The Pep Rally will be hosted by Billy Morgan from The Lake 101.9 FM.
Homecoming week will include dress-up days for students. Monday, Oct. 12 is Tied Up (in tie-dye); Oct. 13 is throwback day (decades or flashback); Wednesday, Oct. 14 is Field Day (career day); Oct. 15 is Squad Up Thursday for twins or groups and Friday is Pep and Rally Day in school colors.
Attendees at the evening game are also encouraged to wear school colors.
