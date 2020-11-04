LITTLE ROCK — Victoria Hennessey, Pharm.D., was presented with the 2020 Distinguished Young Pharmacist Award by the Arkansas Pharmacists Association (APA) on Thursday, August 20, during an online awards show. The APA Distinguished Young Pharmacist Award is given annually to an outstanding young pharmacist who has been out of pharmacy school less than 10 years and who has demonstrated leadership among his or her peers.
Dr. Hennessey grew up in Heber Springs, attended the University of Central Arkansas for undergraduate studies, and graduated from the UAMS College of Pharmacy. She has worked at Community Pharmacy of Springdale, formerly known as McKinney Drug, for the past ten years and recently purchased the store with her husband. She also worked alongside providers at Community Clinic where she helped patients and providers manage chronic disease states such as diabetes, hypertension, hyperlipidemia, asthma, COPD, and CHF.
“It is truly an honor to be among the distinguished past recipients of this award,” Dr. Hennessey said. “It encourages me to continue working hard to advocate for my patients and our profession. Our profession has given me a great deal in such a short time, most important being the opportunity to serve others.”
Dr. Hennessey is a member of the Arkansas Pharmacists Association and the National Community Pharmacists Association and is a member of Holcomb Elementary PTA. She and her husband Daniel live in Springdale and have two children.
Previous recipients include: 2019 – Brandon Achor, Sherwood; 2018 – Greta Ishmael, Cherokee Village; 2017 – Joshua Bright, Harrison; 2016 – Kevin Barton, Centerton; 2015 – Rachel Stafford, North Little Rock; 2014 – Stephen Carroll, Arkadelphia; 2013 – Zach Holderfield, Fayetteville; 2012 – Clint Recktenwald, Gassville
The Arkansas Pharmacists Association, founded in 1882, is the statewide professional association representing approximately 2,200 pharmacists in Arkansas. APA strives to further the professional advancement of pharmacists, advocate the value of pharmacy, and safeguard the health and well-being of every Arkansan. Its mission is to advance a professional and business environment for Arkansas pharmacists to be successful and fulfilled in serving patients.
