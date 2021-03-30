Weather Alert

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 9 AM CDT THURSDAY... * WHAT...Near to slightly below freezing temperatures. * WHERE...Independence, Van Buren, Cleburne and Jackson Counties. * WHEN...From 3 AM to 9 AM CDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. &&