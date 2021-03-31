Batesville Regional Airport will receive $23,000 and the Melbourne and Clinton municipal airports will receive $13,000 each, as part of $1.4 million in federal grants to airports and airfields in Arkansas to offset costs and maintain jobs as a result of COVID-19, as well as provide for increased sanitization at these facilities.
U.S. Senators John Boozman and Tom Cotton – along with Congressmen Rick Crawford, French Hill, Bruce Westerman and Steve Womack – announced the U.S. Department of Transportation (DOT) awards in a press release.
“Our local airports connect our communities, residents and businesses. These grants will ensure operations continue to run smoothly and help provide a safe environment for travelers and personnel. As we turn the corner on the pandemic, we look forward to seeing travel steadily increase,” members said in a press release.
The DOT, through the Federal Aviation Administration, is distributing the funds appropriated through the Coronavirus Relief and Response Supplemental Appropriations (CRRSA) Act, which passed with the support of the entire Arkansas Congressional Delegation in December 2020.
Other recipients of CRRSA funding include:
$1,020,766 to the Texarkana Airport Authority for Texarkana Regional-Webb Field in Miller County. Including an additional CRRSA concessions grant to provide economic relief from rent and minimum annual guarantees to on-airport car rental, on-airport parking and in-terminal concessions.
$57,162 to the City of Fayetteville for Drake Field in Washington County
$23,000 to the City of West Memphis in Crittenden County
$23,000 to Saline County
$23,000 to the City of El Dorado for South Arkansas Regional at Goodwin Field in Union County
$23,000 to North Little Rock in Pulaski County
$23,000 to the City of Bentonville for Bentonville Municipal/Louise M. Thaden Field in Benton County
$23,000 to Baxter County
$13,000 to the City of Siloam Springs for Smith Field in Benton County
$13,000 to Morrilton in Conway County
$13,000 to Hope in Hempstead County
$13,000 to Russellville in Pope County
$13,000 to Grant County for Sheridan Municipal Airport
$13,000 to Pocahontas in Randolph County
$13,000 to the City of Pine Bluff for Pine Bluff Regional/Grider Field in Jefferson County
$13,000 to Corning in Clay County
$9,000 to the City of Mount Ida for Bearce Airport in Montgomery County
$9,000 to the McGehee in Desha County
$9,000 to the City of Camden for Harrell Field in Ouachita County.
In recent weeks, members of the Arkansas Congressional Delegation have announced more than $10 million in CRRSA funding awarded to state airports and airfields by the DOT. CRRSA was signed into law by former President Donald Trump on Dec. 27, 2020. The deadline to apply for the program’s grants is June 30.
