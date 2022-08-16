Lorice Moix, 77, of Conway, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on August 9, 2022. She was born June 1, 1945 in Heber Springs, Arkansas to the late Elsie and Levi Moss. Lorice was a long-time member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Conway, Arkansas. She was a loving wife, mom, and Mamaw.
Lorice never missed sporting events for her children or grandchildren; she always sent a card or called to wish you a happy birthday. Lorice enjoyed going out to eat, watching the birds and flowers with Papaw on their porch, but more than anything just being with her family. Christmas at Mamaw’s house every year was her favorite. Her entire family gathered, eating food and sweets and playing games all night.
Lorice is survived by her husband of 59 years, Chester “Checky” Moix, five children, Brian (Tricia) Moix, Bubba (T.J.) Moix, Eric (Lori) Moix, Belinda (Justin) Madding, and Tracy (Mike) Dail, nine grandchildren, seven great grandchildren, brother, O.B. (Avon) Moss, two nephews, and many more family and friends.
A Rosary was given at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, August 11, 2022 at St. Joseph Catholic Church followed by a visitation until 8:30 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial was held Friday, August 12, 2022 at 1 p.m. at St Joseph with Entombment following at Crestlawn Mausoleums.
Online Guestbook available at www.rollefuneralhomes.com/conway
