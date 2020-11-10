After a series of social media posts made late last week and attributed to him, the City of Marshall, Ark. Chief of Police Lang Holland has resigned.
The posts, made to the site Parler, were made Friday, Nov. 6 while the Nov. 3 General Election was being resolved. The posts called for violence to “Marxist Democrats” and that President Donald Trump would retain the presidency.
News organizations called the election for Vice President, now President-elect, Joe Biden on Nov. 7, the day after the posts were made.
A letter signed by City of Marshall Mayor Kevin Elliot dated Nov. 7 announced Holland’s resignation.
In the Parler posts, after calling for Trump as president for four more years, user “Langholland,” listed as “Chief of Police for a small town in Central Arkansas,” called for readers to “not forget what these Marxist Democrats have tried to do” and called for violence, beginning with throwing water at “them” in restaurants and pushing them off sidewalks, calling them traitors.
“Never let them forget they are traitors and have no right to live in this Republic after what they have done,” the post concluded.
In a separate post, Langholland stated: “Death to all Marxist Democrats. Take no prisoners leave no survivors!!”
An additional post took Black Lives Matter (BLM) and Anti-Facist (ANTIFA) protesters to task, assuring that members of that group would be “... real sorry real soon.”
Parler is a social media website begun in 2018. Billing itself as a “free speech social network,” it has become popular with political conservatives.
The Nov. 7 letter was posted as an image to Facebook and states: “The City of Marshall strongly condemns the actions of Mr. Holland in his posts to social media. His remarks in no way reflect City Government or the people of Marshall Arkansas.
The letter continues that Elliot met with Holland and Holland resigned his Police Chief position “... effective immediately.”
“Mr. Holland is no longer employed with the city,” the letter continues.
The Nov. 7 letter concludes: “I have been Mayor of Marshall for the past 6 years and a lifelong resident of Searcy County. This is a great community, we are family. The Marshall Police force is here to served and protect EVERYONE. Working together we believe we have strong future and a great town. Kevin Elliot Mayor City of Marshall.”
Holland has been in the news in the past. In 2014, as a Searcy County Deputy, he was in a shoot out with a man holding two people hostage in a business. Holland was shot in the exchange and received an Arkansas Medal of Valor for his actions. The hostages escaped and the gunman later succumbed to injuries received in the shootout.
Holland was again in the news in July when he announced his department would not enforce the mask mandate by Gov. Asa Hutchinson, stating the mandate would create a “failed communist state.”
