Mary Moore

Mary Grace Moore, age 94, died Sunday morning at Jackson Madison County General Hospital.
She was born April 14, 1928, in Sharon, TN, the daughter of the late Robert Tillman and Grace Trumann Stephens Thomas. She grew up in Sharon but moved to Memphis at the age of 17.
She married Harvey Moore on Oct. 3, 1998, and they made their home in Heber Springs, AR. Mr. Moore preceded her on May 10 of this year.
During her working career she worked in several drug stores as a salesclerk.
She was a member of the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witness in Henderson and loved witnessing to others. She enjoyed crafting, gardening, fishing, hunting and traveling.
She is survived by her daughters Pamela Nash of Little Rock, Ark. and Patricia Samuell (Douglas) of Henderson; a stepdaughter Penny Brewer (Bill) of Brighton, Tenn.; two sisters Emma Chumley of Milan, Tenn. and Shirley Couzens (Don) of Charlotte, Mich.; 15 grandchildren Roy, Lara, Abraham and James Tolbert, Jennifer Eckhart, Lisa Babb, Stephanie Steiner, Melanie Tigrett, Sunny Hughes, Laura Knight, Tommy, Stephanie and James Brewer, Rachel Johnson and Sarah Kaszas; 18 great grandchildren and two great-great grandchildren.
In addition to her late husband, she was preceded in death by three brothers Jean, Halbert and Buck Thomas, a sister Martha Nell Bott and a granddaughter Beverly Ellis.
A memorial service is being planned for a later date. Shackelford Funeral Directors of Henderson, Tenn.
