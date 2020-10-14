The National Active & Retired Federal Employees Association (NARFE) will hold their next meeting at Greers Ferry Lake, Dam Site Pavilion in Heber Springs on Friday, October 16, 2020, at 11:30 a.m. A representative from Blue Cross/Blue Shield will be there to discuss the upcoming federal employee health benefits open season and answer questions. All active and retired federal employees are invited to attend. In keeping with COVID precautions, attendees should bring their own lunch, wear masks and follow social distancing.
For more information, please call Kathy Golding, 501-206-1375 or Gary Khoury, 501-652-1988.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.