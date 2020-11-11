The foundation has been laid and cuts made for the installation of a new elevator at the Cleburne County Historical Society at 103 Main Street. The elevator will allow the use of the building’s basement for storing county records, Historical Society VP Wetzel Stark said.

The cost of the chair-type elevator was covered by an estate and will incur no cost to the county or city, Stark said.

Heber Springs Water Department contributed labor to help make the cut for the foundation.

