HEBER SPRINGS — The Cleburne County Single Parent Scholarship Fund has set Aug. 7 and 8 as the dates for its Karaoke Competition and Pageant fundraiser. The events will take place in Heber Spring’s Spring Park.
Entries are due by Aug. 1., with $10 for the Talent Show and $55 for the Pageant. All proceeds go directly to the fund.
Preceding the Spring Park events an Old Soldier’s Parade will take place 6 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 6, beginning from Harp’s Grocery Store. All entries and past Queens & Kings are welcome to be in the parade, please bring candy to pass out on the parade route if you’d like, per a statement from the fund announcing the events.
The pageant is open to all, with boys and girls divisions, per a statement from the fund.
Sponsorship or entry information: 501-362-1270 or 847-612-2328
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.